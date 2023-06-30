Go to the main site
    Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan

    30 June 2023, 18:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for July 1-3, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face rain, thunderstorms, high wind and hail on July 1-2, while the country’s east is predicted to observe weather without precipitations on July 2-3. Since July 3 the western regions are also expected to enjoy weather without precipitations. On July 1 heavy downpours are forecast to batter the east of Kazakhstan, the west on July 1-2 and northwest on July 2-3.

    Air temperature will rise to 27-35 degrees Celsius in the west, 22-32 degrees in the northwest, 30-35 degrees in the central regions, and soar up to 32-37 degrees Celsius and 32-40 degrees in the south.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
