    • Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon

    8 August 2022 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The north of Kazakhstan is set today, August 8, to brace for heavy downpours, thunderstorms, high wind, hail and squalls, Kazhydromet reports.

    The country’s south is to face dust winds.

    Heavy rains are expected today in the west, north and east of Kazakhstan, the east of Akmola region, the mountainous districts of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions.

    Scorching heat is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

    Fire threat remains high in the greater part of Kyzylorda region, the south and east of Turkistan region, and the north of Atyrau region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Weather in Kazakhstan
