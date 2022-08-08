Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
8 August 2022 07:13

Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The north of Kazakhstan is set today, August 8, to brace for heavy downpours, thunderstorms, high wind, hail and squalls, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s south is to face dust winds.

Heavy rains are expected today in the west, north and east of Kazakhstan, the east of Akmola region, the mountainous districts of Zhambyl, Turkistan regions.

Scorching heat is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

Fire threat remains high in the greater part of Kyzylorda region, the south and east of Turkistan region, and the north of Atyrau region.


Related news
Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend
Rains and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4
Read also
Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
Rains and thunderstorms forecast in southern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 6
Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan
Rains to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend
Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
Storm warning issued for 6 Kazakh rgns
Rains and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
2 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
3 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
4 President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
5 Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10

News

Archive