Heavy downpours to batter Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Today, May 23, Almaty region is set to face heavy rains and wind, the regional emergency situations department reports.

The mountainous districts in Almaty region are to brace for heavy downpours, hail and thunderstorms. The strong wind is set to gust 23-28 m/s.

On May 22 high rains washed out the section of the Almaty-Oskemen highway. The same day the streets in the villages of Baigazy and Kogaly were flooded. The rescuers urge follow weather updates and use Darmen application.



