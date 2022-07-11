Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy downpours, scorching heat predicted in Kazakhstan midweek

    11 July 2022, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites the national weather agency.

    According to Kazhydromet, heavy downpours with gusty wind and hail are in store for central and eastern Kazakhstan on July 12-13.

    Weather without precipitation and scorching heat are expected only in the west and southwest of the country.

    Temperature will soar to +34, +42°C in the west, +40, +45°C in the southwest, +30, +40°C in the northwest, +25, +33°C in the north, +22, +30°C in the north, +32, +40°C in the south and +25, +35°C in the southeast of the country. Eastern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to +17, +25°C.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region