Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heavy downpours, scorching heat predicted in Kazakhstan midweek

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 July 2022, 12:19
Heavy downpours, scorching heat predicted in Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites the national weather agency.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy downpours with gusty wind and hail are in store for central and eastern Kazakhstan on July 12-13.

Weather without precipitation and scorching heat are expected only in the west and southwest of the country.

Temperature will soar to +34, +42°C in the west, +40, +45°C in the southwest, +30, +40°C in the northwest, +25, +33°C in the north, +22, +30°C in the north, +32, +40°C in the south and +25, +35°C in the southeast of the country. Eastern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to +17, +25°C.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events