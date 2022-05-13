Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy downpours predicted for parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

    13 May 2022, 12:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpours with thunderstorms and hail are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan in the three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather agency, occasional showers will douse parts of the country due to warm cyclone from the North Atlantic area.

    Mets predict heavy downpours with thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind for eastern and western Kazakhstan.

    Despite that no sharp fluctuations in temperature are expected countrywide. Temperature will climb to +17, +25°C in the west, north, east and center of Kazakhstan, while southern Kazakhstan will see mercury rising to +18, +28°C and +23, +35°C.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II