Heavy downpours predicted for parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2022, 12:28
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy downpours with thunderstorms and hail are forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan in the three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather agency, occasional showers will douse parts of the country due to warm cyclone from the North Atlantic area.

Mets predict heavy downpours with thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind for eastern and western Kazakhstan.

Despite that no sharp fluctuations in temperature are expected countrywide. Temperature will climb to +17, +25°C in the west, north, east and center of Kazakhstan, while southern Kazakhstan will see mercury rising to +18, +28°C and +23, +35°C.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
