Heavy downpours in store for parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind are in store for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, most regions of Kazakhstan will see downpours with high chances of thunderstorm, hail and gusty wind on July 20-22. Heavy downpours are forecast for the northwest, north, east and mountainous areas of southeast of the country.

Western Kazakhstan will observe no precipitation on July 21.

Temperature is expected to dip as low as +10, +18°C at night in northern, eastern and central Kazakhstan.