    Heavy downpours, hails and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

    26 May 2022, 07:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A cyclone moving across Kazakhstan brought unstable weather, heavy downpours, high wind and hail to the northwest. Ground frosts are expected in the nighttime and morning in the west, and northwest. The country’s south and north are to brace for dust storms, Kazhydromet reports.

    Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions are forecast to face thunderstorms, squalls, dust storms and high wind locally today.

    Almaty, Aktobe regions are expected to brace for high wind and thunderstorms.

    Thunderstorms and fog are predicted for Mangistau region.

    Wild wind is expected to roll through Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions.

    The scorching heat is to grip Karaganda and Zhambyl regions, while ground frosts are expected in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    The fire threat remains high in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions locally.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

