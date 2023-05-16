Heavy downpours, hail and high wind to batter Kazakhstan Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

High wind will sweep through the Kazakh capital on May 17. Heavy rains will pour in Shymkent in the morning and evening.

Thunderstorms will hit Akmola region. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s will roll through the region. Ground frosts will persist in the northeast of the region.

Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkistan regions. Wind gusts will reach 15-20, 23 m/s.

Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will brace for thunderstorms and high winds.

Wild wind will batter East Kazakhstan. Ground frosts will grip in the night.

Hail, thunderstorms, and high wind will hit Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

Ground frosts are in store for Pavlodar region at night. Fire threat remains high in the northeast of the region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and night. Wind gusts will reach 15-20, 23 m/s.