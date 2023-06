Heavy downpours forecast for W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers with thunderstorms are forecast for western and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, August 4-6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Western Kazakhstan will experience heavy downpours with high probability of squall and hail.

As for southern portions of Kazakhstan, temperature is expected to rise thanks to warm air masses from Iran.