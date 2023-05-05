Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in S Korea's southern regions

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 May 2023, 19:15
Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in S Korea's southern regions Photo: en.yna.co.kr

GWANGJU. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall in the southern part of South Korea caused property damage Friday, the Children's Day holiday.

According to municipal officials in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, the platform at Airport Station on Gwangju Metro Line 1 was flooded with muddy water Friday afternoon, forcing trains to pass without stopping at the station for over an hour, starting at around 4:45 p.m, Yonhap reports.

Gwangju said its western district of Gwangsan had received 39 millimeters of rain per hour, as of 4:30 p.m., which flooded facilities and roads.

Across South Jeolla Province, hundreds of hectares of rice paddies and barley farms were submerged under big downpours.

More rain and windy conditions were in the forecast through early Saturday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heavy rain warnings throughout South Jeolla Province and also parts of North Jeolla Province.


