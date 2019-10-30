Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy downpour forecast for S Kazakhstan

    30 October 2019, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe inclement weather with precipitations on October 30, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy downpour is forecast in the mountainous areas in the south of the country.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions at night and early in the morning.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Black ice is to cover roads in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued