Heaviest UK snowfall since 2013 brings travel to halt as flights suspended, roads closed

LONDON. KAZINFORM-Heavy snowfall has been causing massive travel disruption across the UK since Sunday afternoon as flights and trains were canceled, Anadolu Agency reports.

Gatwick and Stansted airports have suspended flights to clear the runways from snow, which has reached as thick as 10 centimeters (3.9 inches). The snowfall is the heaviest the capital has seen since 2013.

In a statement, Stansted Airport said that «passengers are advised to check with their airline for current status of their flights.» The runway at Stansted was reopened at 3 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

More than 40 flights have been canceled at London’s biggest airport Heathrow too. Delays to flights at Heathrow and Gatwick continued Monday morning.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning until Monday morning for northern and south-western Scotland, Northern Ireland, northeastern England, the Midlands and southwest and the southeast, including London.

South Eastern Railways has warned passengers «not to travel» unless necessary Monday morning. More disruption is expected countrywide as a strike by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers is also expected to bring the train lines to a halt from Tuesday until next Monday.

Meanwhile, the National Highways also advised road users in the southeast «not to travel unless essential.»

Drivers have had to leave their cars at some places as driving became impossible due to skidding. Kent was particularly affected, with big disruption slowing down traffic on the M2, the M20, the A21 and the A249 highways.

The cold weather and snow are expected to continue for a few more days across the UK until temperatures slightly climb up from sub-zero levels.





Photo: aa.com.tr