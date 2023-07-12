Heatwave to push temperatures up to 45°C in center of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A three-day weather forecast has been issued for Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

A deep western cyclone making its way across the territory of Kazakhstan is to bring rains with thunderstorms, squally wind, and hail to the greater part of the country in the upcoming days.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in the northwest on July 14-15, and in the north on July 15. Weather with no precipitation is expected in the south, southeast, and southwest due to an anticyclone spur.

Heatwave is to push temperatures up to 45°C in the east on July 13-15, south on July 13, northeast, southeast, center on July 13-14. Extreme fire danger is issued for the entire country.

Temperatures are to cool down to +30C in the north and center, +30-37C in the south and southeast, and +25-35C in the west in the daytime.