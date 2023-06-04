Go to the main site
    Heatwave to grip most parts of Kazakhstan Jun 4

    4 June 2023, 09:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to a spur of an anticyclone, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see weather with no precipitation. Rains with thunderstorms are predicted in the west, and northwest, as well as in the mountainous areas of the southeast in the daytime. Hail and squalls are expected in West Kazakhstan region. The country is to brace for high wind, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Extremely high temperatures are predicted in the west of Akmola, south of Kostanay, southwest of North Kazakhstan, and south of Ulytau regions.

    Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions are to brace for heatwave.

    Extreme fire danger is in place for Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Abai, Kostanay, east of West Kazakhstan, east, south of Atyrau, southeast of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, north of Almaty, northwest of East Kazakhstan, west, southeast of Aktobe regions.

    High fire danger is issued for Zhetysu region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

