Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    4 September 2022 10:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to brace for dry weather caused by an anticyclone on September 4, 2022, Kazinfrom cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The west, north of the country are to expect brief rains with tunderstorms. The country’s west, north, and south are to brace for high wind, predicted to be accompanied with dust tides in the southwest and south.

    Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Zhamby, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south of Atyrau, east, south of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai, Kostanay, southeast of Karaganda, and Ulytau regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

    Heatwave is to grip the greater part of Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, Atyrau, south of Aktobe, Karaganda regions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Hurricane Fiona leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada
    Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns
    Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
    Storm alert issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum