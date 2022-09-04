Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan
4 September 2022 10:34

Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to brace for dry weather caused by an anticyclone on September 4, 2022, Kazinfrom cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west, north of the country are to expect brief rains with tunderstorms. The country’s west, north, and south are to brace for high wind, predicted to be accompanied with dust tides in the southwest and south.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Zhamby, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south of Atyrau, east, south of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai, Kostanay, southeast of Karaganda, and Ulytau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Heatwave is to grip the greater part of Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, Atyrau, south of Aktobe, Karaganda regions.


Related news
Hurricane Fiona leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Atlantic Canada
Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns
Mets put 12 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert
Read also
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold weather over next 3 days
Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28
Snow forecast for Kazakh capital and 2 rgns
Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27
Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Rains and wet snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 26
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive