4 September 2022 10:34

Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to brace for dry weather caused by an anticyclone on September 4, 2022, Kazinfrom cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west, north of the country are to expect brief rains with tunderstorms. The country’s west, north, and south are to brace for high wind, predicted to be accompanied with dust tides in the southwest and south.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Zhamby, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, west, south of Atyrau, east, south of West Kazakhstan, south of Abai, Kostanay, southeast of Karaganda, and Ulytau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most parts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Heatwave is to grip the greater part of Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, Atyrau, south of Aktobe, Karaganda regions.