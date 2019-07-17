Go to the main site
    Heatwave in northern, eastern Kazakhstan to fade away

    17 July 2019, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the weatherforecast for 18-20 July 2019, Kazinform reports.

    «Along with the south-western tropospheric flows (at an altitude of 5 km),air masses from Iran continue moving to the southern regions of Kazakhstan. Theair temperatures of +40°С, +45°С in some areas,will persist in the southern regions of the country until the direction of the flowschanges westwards or northwestwards (nothing will change in the next threedays). And cooler and more humid air from Russia’s Urals begins to come to thenorthern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan and will make the heatwave fade away,causing occasional rains with thunderstorms,» the weather forecasters say.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

