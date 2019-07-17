Heatwave in northern, eastern Kazakhstan to fade away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the weather forecast for 18-20 July 2019, Kazinform reports.

«Along with the south-western tropospheric flows (at an altitude of 5 km), air masses from Iran continue moving to the southern regions of Kazakhstan. The air temperatures of +40°С, +45°С in some areas, will persist in the southern regions of the country until the direction of the flows changes westwards or northwestwards (nothing will change in the next three days). And cooler and more humid air from Russia’s Urals begins to come to the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan and will make the heatwave fade away, causing occasional rains with thunderstorms,» the weather forecasters say.