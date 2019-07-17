Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heatwave in northern, eastern Kazakhstan to fade away

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
17 July 2019, 12:19
Heatwave in northern, eastern Kazakhstan to fade away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued the weather forecast for 18-20 July 2019, Kazinform reports.

«Along with the south-western tropospheric flows (at an altitude of 5 km), air masses from Iran continue moving to the southern regions of Kazakhstan. The air temperatures of +40°С, +45°С in some areas, will persist in the southern regions of the country until the direction of the flows changes westwards or northwestwards (nothing will change in the next three days). And cooler and more humid air from Russia’s Urals begins to come to the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan and will make the heatwave fade away, causing occasional rains with thunderstorms,» the weather forecasters say.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events