Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Heatwave in Italy, CGIL calls for urgent activation of lay-off fund

    23 July 2023, 14:29

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The temporary lay-off fund must be made available immediately to all production sectors where extreme heat puts workers' lives at risk, the leader of Italy's biggest trade union confederation CGIL Maurizio Landini said on Saturday, ANSA reports.

    «We are saying something very precise: that provisions must be made immediately so that the temporary lay-off fund can be used in all sectors as a tool when there are not the conditions to work because the heat puts people's lives at risk,» said Landini. The union leader also called for a measure «to establish the temperature beyond which it is not possible to continue working» so that decisions are «not arbitrary». On Thursday employers' associations and trade unions representatives met at the labour ministry to discuss measures to tackle the health and safety risks associated with working in the extreme heatwaves that Italy is enduring. «We are closely following the evolution of weather conditions in Italy and their impact on the working and production contexts: health and safety in the workplace is a priority,» said Labour Minister Marina Calderone.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Milan landmark Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized
    Climate crisis having big impact on output say Italian farmers
    Italy braced for three days of extreme weather
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target