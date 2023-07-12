Heatwave continues, eight cities on red alert in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Eight major cities are on red alert on Wednesday as Italy continues to bake in its second heatwave of the summer, ANSA reports.

If a city has been put on red alert by the health ministry, it means the heat is so intense that it poses a threat to the whole population, not just groups such as the elderly, the clinically vulnerable and very young children. Eight cities were also on red alert on Tuesday, but they are not exactly the same ones, with two coming in, Bologna and Viterbo, and two dropping out, Bolzano and Turin. The other six are Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti and Rome. The number will climb to 10 on Thursday, with Campobasso and Pescara joining those in red alert. The current heat wave is forecast to last all week, with temperatures going above 40° Celsius. A study coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and published in the Nature Medicine journal this week estimated that over 18,000 people died in Italy due to the intense heat the nation endured last summer. Scientists say the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, drought, supercharged storms and flooding more frequent and more intense.