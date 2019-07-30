Go to the main site
    Heatwave and thunderstorm in store for regions of Kazakhstan on Wed

    30 July 2019, 21:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heatwave is forecast for one part of Kazakhstan and thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in another one on July 31, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Temperature willrise to +40°C in Kyzylorda region at daytime.

    Chances of thunderstormand hail will be high in Kostanay region. Southwestern wind with gusts of 18mps will batter the region.

    Thunderstormwill hit Kostanay city early in the morning and at daytime.

    Parts ofMangistau region will see thunderstorm, squall, southwestern wind gusting up15-20 mps. Fervent heat of +38°C is expected in parts of the region.

    Heavy rain maydouse West Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind areexpected in the region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

