Heatwave and thunderstorm in store for regions of Kazakhstan on Wed

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 July 2019, 21:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heatwave is forecast for one part of Kazakhstan and thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in another one on July 31, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Temperature will rise to +40°C in Kyzylorda region at daytime.

Chances of thunderstorm and hail will be high in Kostanay region. Southwestern wind with gusts of 18 mps will batter the region.

Thunderstorm will hit Kostanay city early in the morning and at daytime.

Parts of Mangistau region will see thunderstorm, squall, southwestern wind gusting up 15-20 mps. Fervent heat of +38°C is expected in parts of the region.

Heavy rain may douse West Kazakhstan region. Thunderstorm, hail and 15-20 mps wind are expected in the region.

