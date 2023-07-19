Heatwave: 23 cities on red alert – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of major Italian cities on red alert due to the country's third heatwave of the summer climbed from 20 to 23 on Wednesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

They are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Turin, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.

Only four of the nation's 27 biggest cities are not red alert, which means the heat is so intense the health ministry considers it a threat to the whole population, not just vulnerable groups such as the sick, the elderly and small children. They are Milan and Reggio Calabria, which are notch down on orange alert, and Bolzano and Genoa on yellow.

The health ministry on Wednesday is activating a helpline, number 1500, for people to seek assistance and advice about coping with the heat. The temperature hit peaks of 47° Celsius in Sicily on Tuesday and 46° in Sardinia.

Pensions and social-security agency INPS has said companies will be able to let workers go home and use the CIG furlough fund for the lost hours when the temperature in the workplace goes over 35°