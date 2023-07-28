Heat wave warning issued across S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A heat wave warning was issued for most parts of the country Friday, as searing heat kicked in after the end of the monsoon season, Yonhap reports.

The nation will receive strong sunlight and high humidity, with the highest apparent temperature reaching 35 C during the midday, due to the influence of the North Pacific anticyclone, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

A heat wave warning had been issued for most parts of the country as of 10 a.m., with the southeastern city of Busan under a heat wave warning for the first time this year.

Heat wave warnings are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 35 C or higher for more than two consecutive days or if major damage is anticipated from the heat.

In Gyeonggi Province, four heat-related illnesses were reported Wednesday alone as extreme heat continues to smother the region after the monsoon rains passed.

The weather agency warned of tropical nights across the city and the coast, with the lowest temperature staying above 25 C.

A strong shower of 30 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to come down from the afternoon in most regions, including in the central regions and southern inland, with the exception of the eastern coast. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning.

The KMA said it is keeping a close watch on the potential influence of Typhoon Khanun on the peninsula, which spawned in waters 730 km west of Guam at 3 a.m. Friday.

The typhoon is expected to reach waters southeast of Okinawa early Monday, then move northwest to influence the sea 240 km southeast of Shanghai on Wednesday.