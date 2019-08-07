Heat wave to linger in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the north, northwest and center of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl,Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions.

Chances ofsquall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar region.

Dust storm maysweep Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

Hail is in storefor North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Massive heatwave will hit parts of Almaty region. Heat is also expected to scorch Zhambyl,parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazardwill remain in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts ofAktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.