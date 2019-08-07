Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heat wave to linger in regions of Kazakhstan

    7 August 2019, 07:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the north, northwest and center of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gustup to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl,Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions.

    Chances ofsquall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar region.

    Dust storm maysweep Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

    Hail is in storefor North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

    Massive heatwave will hit parts of Almaty region. Heat is also expected to scorch Zhambyl,parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazardwill remain in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts ofAktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued