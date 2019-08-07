Heat wave to linger in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Occasional showers with thunderstorms are expected only in the north, northwest and center of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions.

Chances of squall will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Pavlodar region.

Dust storm may sweep Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

Hail is in store for North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Massive heat wave will hit parts of Almaty region. Heat is also expected to scorch Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will remain in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.