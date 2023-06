Heat wave to approach Kazakhstan’s south

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is forecast for the most part of Kazakhstan for three days to come, Kazhydromet reports.

Thundershowers,increase of wind, squall, and hail are expected to hit the country’s greaterpart on August 6-8, while the south and southeast are set to face high heat as mercury is predicted torise as high as to +35...+42 degrees Celsius.