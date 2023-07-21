Go to the main site
    Heat wave kills 1 in Spain's Murcia

    21 July 2023, 11:55

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM A 42-year-old Moroccan man has died of a heat stroke in Spain's southeastern region Murcia, the regional health department confirmed on Thursday.

    The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the man collapsed in the middle of the street in Mazarron due to a heat stroke. He was transferred to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to the extreme heat, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Since Tuesday, temperatures in the region have exceeded 40°C (104°F), and the heat wave is currently affecting more than 30 of the country's 50 provinces.

    Spain is facing the third heat wave of this summer.

    The death marks the first fatality reported during the current heat wave. However, two other farmers had previously lost their lives during earlier heat waves this summer. This brings the total number of heat-related deaths in the country to three.

    In late June, a 47-year-old farmer died in Seville, while a 46-year-old farmer passed away in Ciudad Real, both while working in their fields.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News climate change
