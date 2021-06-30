Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Heat wave in western Canada kills over 100 people in four days

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 June 2021, 18:12
Heat wave in western Canada kills over 100 people in four days

TORONTO. KAZINFORM More than 100 people have died in the western province of British Columbia during the last four days due to a heat wave that is hitting the west of the country, Canadian authorities said on Tuesday.

Medical authorities also warned that the figure will continue to rise as long as the weather conditions prevailed, with extreme temperatures and high humidity levels, EFE reports.

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner in British Columbia, which is located along Canada's Pacific coast, said in a statement that «since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory.»

Instead of the around 130 reports of death that the Coroners Service would normally receive over a four-day period, at least 233 deaths were reported between June 25-28, she added.

«This number will increase as data continues to be updated,» she said.

A police spokesperson in Vancouver, the largest city in British Columbia, said that the police had so far responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the unprecedented heat wave began on Friday.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study