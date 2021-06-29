Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heat to soar up to 42 degrees Celsius across Kazakhstan

    29 June 2021, 21:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching heat will persist in some regions of Kazakhstan between June 30 and July. The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry urges people to go outside only for essential reasons, its press service reports.

    Air temperature will climb to 35-37 degrees Celsius in Nur-Sultan, 33-35 degrees Celsius in Almaty. Mercury will soar up to 40 degrees Celsius in Shymkent.

    Turkestan will brace for fervent heat up to 40-42 degrees Celsius on June 30-July 2. Fire threat remains high.

    Thunderstorms, hail and intense heat will batter Uralsk.

    It will be hotter in Atyrau region on June 30 with mercury reading 42 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms, dust storm and high wind will sweep through the city.

    North Kazakhstan region will face intense heat. Fire threat remains high.

    Air temperature will soar as high as to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II