Heat to soar up to 42 degrees Celsius across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching heat will persist in some regions of Kazakhstan between June 30 and July. The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry urges people to go outside only for essential reasons, its press service reports.

Air temperature will climb to 35-37 degrees Celsius in Nur-Sultan, 33-35 degrees Celsius in Almaty. Mercury will soar up to 40 degrees Celsius in Shymkent.

Turkestan will brace for fervent heat up to 40-42 degrees Celsius on June 30-July 2. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms, hail and intense heat will batter Uralsk.

It will be hotter in Atyrau region on June 30 with mercury reading 42 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms, dust storm and high wind will sweep through the city.

North Kazakhstan region will face intense heat. Fire threat remains high.

Air temperature will soar as high as to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.