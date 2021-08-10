Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heat, thunderstorms, fog forecast for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 August 2021, 22:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan for August 11, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. High wind will sweep through the region locally.

West Kazakhstan will also brace for high wind gusting 15-20 m/s. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected on August 11-13 in Zhambyl region. Fire threat remains high locally.

High wind will batter Kyzylorda region on August 11. Fire threat remains high locally.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, high wind are expected in Pavlodar region.

Rainfalls and thunderstorms will batter tomorrow North Kazakhstan.

























