    Heat supply to be restored today in 17 apartment blocks of Ekibastuz

    30 November 2022, 12:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heat supply and temperature regime restoration were discussed today at a meeting of the operational headquarters on liquidation of emergency situation in Ekibastuz, Kazinform reports.

    Today, the emergency brigades will eliminate two large holes in the heat supply lines and will restore heat supply in 17 apartment blocks located on the Mashkhur Zhussup street.

    After the meeting, the governmental commission which includes Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin and Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov surveyed the social facilities of the town. They visited the municipal hospital, emergency care units and the perinatal center. Temperatures in healthcare facilities stand at 24°C.

    State of emergency was announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant. The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.


    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Pavlodar region Incidents Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
