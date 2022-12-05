Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Heat supply restored in basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz

5 December 2022, 14:15
Heat supply restored in basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM According to the operational headquarters, heat supply has been restored in the basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz, the press service of the Prime Minister informed.

As First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, repair works at all heating substations located in the basements of these apartment blocks were completed. The work is ongoing in flats, where the brigades are replacing burst radiators and are repairing the pipes.

The operational headquarters has published a list of all residential buildings and private houses needing repair.

851 workers are involved in repair operation so far.

11 apartment blocks still remain unheated in Ekibastuz. Local authorities promise to restore heat supply in them till the end of the day.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


Теги:
Related news
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Read also
3 die in house fire in Almaty rgn
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Prime Minister sets a number of tasks to new Governor of Pavlodar region
Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region
New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News