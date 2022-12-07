Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heat supply restored in all damaged residential buildings of Ekibastuz

7 December 2022, 09:05
EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Heat supply has been restored in all residential buildings of Ekibastuz, damaged as a result of accident at the local thermal power station, Kazinform reports.

According to First Vice Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, heat supply has been restored in all damaged residential buildings as of 8:00am December 7.

The Ekibastuz TPP takes all measures to normalize heating in the city.

Sklyar thanked the residents of the city for patience and promised that the situation will be fully normalized in 2-3 days.


