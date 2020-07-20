Go to the main site
    Heat, scattered rains are in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

    20 July 2020, 07:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are to douse most of Kazakhstan accompanied by thunderstorms, squall, with high possibility of hail. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Scorching heat will grip Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Karaganda regions.

    Thunderstorms are predicted in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Probability of hail will be high in Zhambyl region. It may hail in Pavlodar region.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, most of West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, and west of Almaty regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

