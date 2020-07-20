Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heat, scattered rains are in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 July 2020, 07:12
Heat, scattered rains are in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are to douse most of Kazakhstan accompanied by thunderstorms, squall, with high possibility of hail. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Scorching heat will grip Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Karaganda regions.

Thunderstorms are predicted in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. Probability of hail will be high in Zhambyl region. It may hail in Pavlodar region.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, most of West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, and west of Almaty regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events