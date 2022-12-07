Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heat restored in all social facilities in Ekibastuz

    7 December 2022, 20:13

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – Works to restore water supply and wastewater disposal are ongoing in Ekibastuz city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of 7:00pm, emergency and repair works to restore heat supply were concluded. Round-the-clock works to restore water supply and wastewater disposal are ongoing, the situation room said.

    Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant.

    Photo Valeria Bugaeva
    Pavlodar region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
    South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
    Kazakhstan and France’s major companies to build wind power plant in Zhamyl region
    TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city