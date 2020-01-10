Go to the main site
    Heat pipeline rupture in Karaganda: three hospitalized with burns

    10 January 2020, 19:20

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A heat pipeline ruptured in Karaganda severely injuring three men.

    One of them, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in serious condition with deep skin burns involving 50% of the body surface in a burn shock, the healthcare department said. Another two men, aged 46 and 27, suffered deep burns over 18% and 12% of the total body surface area correspondingly.

    As earlier reported, 800 high-rise buildings in Karaganda were switched to the degraded heat supply mode as a result of the underground heat pipeline burst.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region Incidents
