Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heat, dust storms forecast for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    11 June 2020, 19:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Akmola region will brace for occasional thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon of June 12. A 35 degree Celsius heat, northeasterly winds turning into southwesterly winds at 15-18 m/s are forecast. High fire risks will persist.

    A scorching heat of up to 40 degree Celsius is expected in the south of Mangistau region on June 12.

    West Kazakhstan region will be stricken by thunderstorms locally at night of June 12. A 35-38 degree Celsius heat is anticipated at daytime.

    On 12-13 June, a thunderstorm will batter North Kazakhstan region, accompanied by southwesterly winds turning into northeasterly winds with gusts of up to 15-20 m/s. A storm and hail are expected locally on June 13.

    A thunderstorm is to hit Petropavlovsk city at daytime of June 12-13, while a storm and hail are anticipated on June 13. On June 12, southwesterly winds are to roll through turning into 15-20 m/s northeasterly winds.

    A 40 degree Celsius heat is heading to Kyzylorda region in the afternoon of June 12, as well as occasional northeasterly winds at 15-20 m/s accompanied by dust storms.

    Kostanay region is bracing for occasional thunderstorms on June 12. Southwesterly winds of up to 15-20 m/s are anticipated. A scorching heat with as high as 35 degree Celsius will persist. Storm probability is 85-100%.

    A 35-39 degree Celsius heat wave is expected on June 12 in Atyrau region, a 5 level fire hazard will remain.

    On June 12, Atyrau will experience a 37-39 degree Celsius heat, with storm probability of 90-95%.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region