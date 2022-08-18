Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Heat, drought cause industrial blackouts in China

    18 August 2022 16:48

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM An unprecedented heat wave and drought in some areas of central China have caused the suspension of activity in numerous factories due to the increase in energy demand and production, with threats of power cuts in residential areas, EFE reports.

    Low levels in rivers and swamps, on which local energy supplies depend, led the central province of Sichuan to order a temporary suspension of production at factories in 19 of its 21 cities.

    In a statement published on its website, China’s government said the region faces «extreme» temperature levels not seen in six decades, while rainfall has fallen by 51 percent compared to the same dates in previous years and they are already at their lowest levels since records began.

    Photo: efe.com
    #World News #China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan