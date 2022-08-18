Qazaq TV
Heat, drought cause industrial blackouts in China
18 August 2022 16:48

Heat, drought cause industrial blackouts in China

BEIJING/SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM An unprecedented heat wave and drought in some areas of central China have caused the suspension of activity in numerous factories due to the increase in energy demand and production, with threats of power cuts in residential areas, EFE reports.

Low levels in rivers and swamps, on which local energy supplies depend, led the central province of Sichuan to order a temporary suspension of production at factories in 19 of its 21 cities.

In a statement published on its website, China’s government said the region faces «extreme» temperature levels not seen in six decades, while rainfall has fallen by 51 percent compared to the same dates in previous years and they are already at their lowest levels since records began.

