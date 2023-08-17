Heat drives increase in mortality among elderly in Italy – ministry

ROME. KAZINFORM The intense heat in Italy in July and early August drove an increase of 9% in deaths among people aged over 65 in central and southern cities, according to the third report of the National Operational Plan for the Prevention of the Effects of Heatwaves produced by the health ministry and looking at the period from July 1 to August 4.

The rise translated into over 500 additional deaths, the health ministry said, ANSA reports.

Mortality increased particularly in Reggio Calabria and Sicilian cities, where the effects of extreme heat were compounded by air pollution resulting from widespread wildfires.

Conversely, the mortality rate fell by 13% among elderly people in cities in the north, which experienced unseasonal bad weather with heavy rainfall and low temperatures during the same period.

The report also highlighted how the strengthening of local health services, the implementation at local level of adaptation measures set out in the national plan and individual behaviour to reduce risks «are capable of protecting the population», as shown by the limited impact of the heatwave on mortality in some cities.