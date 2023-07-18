Heat and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains is forecast in most regions of the country on July 18. Heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and squall will batter northwestern areas. No precipitation is forecast in eastern regions only, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.



According to the weather service, strong wind will hit across the country, with dust storms forecast in southern areas. Fog will blanket northwestern regions at night and in the morning.

Heatwave up to +35+42° will grip Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkistan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Abai regions, and south of East Kazakhstan region.

Scorching heat up to +42°C persists in the northern, central areas of Almaty region, and in the northern, southern and central areas of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Ulytrau, Abai, Zhetysu regions, in northwestern, southern, central areas of Mangistau region, in the east of North Kazakhstan region, in the south, southeast of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the west, east of Atyrau region, and in the eastern and central parts of Kyzylorda region.