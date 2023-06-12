Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Abai region

    Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry

    12 June 2023, 17:10

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – High temperatures and wind threaten to spread the wildfires raging in Abai region, Kazakh emergency situations minister Syrym Sharipkhanov said, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    «Due to high temperatures and gusty winds, the wildfires could spread. However, there are sufficient forces and means to localize them,» said the minister.

    It was said that over 3,000 thousand tons of water were dumped on the wildfires.

    Minister Sharipkhanov noted that wildfire activity was spotted to the east of the region.

    The total area scorched by wildfires in Abai region stands at 60 thousand hectares, with fire observed at 43 thousand ha.

    Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

    14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova
    Foreign media on Kazakhstan: wildfires in Abai region, Astana International Forum, trade ties with UAE
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan