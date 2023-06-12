Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – High temperatures and wind threaten to spread the wildfires raging in Abai region, Kazakh emergency situations minister Syrym Sharipkhanov said, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

«Due to high temperatures and gusty winds, the wildfires could spread. However, there are sufficient forces and means to localize them,» said the minister.

It was said that over 3,000 thousand tons of water were dumped on the wildfires.

Minister Sharipkhanov noted that wildfire activity was spotted to the east of the region.

The total area scorched by wildfires in Abai region stands at 60 thousand hectares, with fire observed at 43 thousand ha.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.