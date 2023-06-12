Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai region

Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 17:10
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry Photo: press service of the Akimat of the Abay region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – High temperatures and wind threaten to spread the wildfires raging in Abai region, Kazakh emergency situations minister Syrym Sharipkhanov said, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

«Due to high temperatures and gusty winds, the wildfires could spread. However, there are sufficient forces and means to localize them,» said the minister.

It was said that over 3,000 thousand tons of water were dumped on the wildfires.

Minister Sharipkhanov noted that wildfire activity was spotted to the east of the region.

The total area scorched by wildfires in Abai region stands at 60 thousand hectares, with fire observed at 43 thousand ha.

Notably, trees caught fire in the area of 0.3 ha in the territory of the Batpaevskiy forestry. Rescuers from different regions were deployed for fighting the raging forest fires.

14 forestry workers died and 316 people were evacuated as a result of the wildfires in Abai region.


Natural disasters   Abai region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment