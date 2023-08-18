Heat alert in five cities, storm alert in Lombardy

ROME. KAZINFORM A fresh heatwave has hit most of Italy while there is a risk of further thunderstorms in the north, weather people said on Friday.

Red heat flags are in place Friday for Florence, Bologna, Perugia, Bolzano and Brescia; while the alert is orange for Rome, Latina, Verona, Rieti, Frosinone and Campobasso, ANSA reports.

Orange bad weather alert for storms is in place in Lombardy, and a yellow one in Trentino after storms caused widespread flooding in Piedmont Thursday.

Anticyclone Nero is bringing muggy 'afa' to most parts and temperatures are set to hit 40 degrees, like in the first two heatwaves last month, said the forecasters.

The heat contributed to a tragedy at the Terme di Cretone spa in Palombara Sabina, in the province of Rome, when an 8-year-old boy died sucked into the drain of a swimming pool.